BlueLinx Holdings Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and commercial building products. Its business products are split into two categories: structural products and specialty products. BlueLinx's product categories include lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, metal building products, and other construction materials. Some of its brands are PrimeLinx, PROLinx, SteelLinx, and BlueLinx Tough Guard. The company's operations are carried throughout the United States.