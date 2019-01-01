|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.630
|7.300
|3.6700
|REV
|852.480M
|972.954M
|120.474M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE: BXC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in BlueLinx Hldgs’s space includes: Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG), Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB), Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA), Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS).
The latest price target for BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE: BXC) was reported by DA Davidson on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 102.00 expecting BXC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.14% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE: BXC) is $83.51 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 24, 2011 to stockholders of record on June 22, 2011.
BlueLinx Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BlueLinx Hldgs.
BlueLinx Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.