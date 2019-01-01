QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
BlueLinx Holdings Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and commercial building products. Its business products are split into two categories: structural products and specialty products. BlueLinx's product categories include lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, metal building products, and other construction materials. Some of its brands are PrimeLinx, PROLinx, SteelLinx, and BlueLinx Tough Guard. The company's operations are carried throughout the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.6307.300 3.6700
REV852.480M972.954M120.474M

BlueLinx Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BlueLinx Hldgs (BXC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE: BXC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BlueLinx Hldgs's (BXC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BlueLinx Hldgs (BXC) stock?

A

The latest price target for BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE: BXC) was reported by DA Davidson on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 102.00 expecting BXC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.14% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BlueLinx Hldgs (BXC)?

A

The stock price for BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE: BXC) is $83.51 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BlueLinx Hldgs (BXC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 24, 2011 to stockholders of record on June 22, 2011.

Q

When is BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) reporting earnings?

A

BlueLinx Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is BlueLinx Hldgs (BXC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlueLinx Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does BlueLinx Hldgs (BXC) operate in?

A

BlueLinx Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.