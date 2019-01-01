QQQ
Range
86.72 - 90.07
Vol / Avg.
598.5K/1.3M
Div / Yield
1.2/1.37%
52 Wk
84.74 - 138.78
Mkt Cap
16.2B
Payout Ratio
47.66
Open
88.03
P/E
37.32
EPS
0.63
Shares
180.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Xylem is a global leader in water technology and offers a wide range of solutions, including the transport, treatment, testing, and efficient use of water for customers in the utility, industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. Xylem was spun off from ITT in 2011. Based in Rye Brook, New York, Xylem has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 16,200. The company generated $6.2 billion in revenue and $611 million in adjusted operating income in 2021.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6100.630 0.0200
REV1.310B1.323B13.000M

Analyst Ratings

Xylem Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xylem (XYL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xylem (NYSE: XYL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xylem's (XYL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Xylem (XYL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Xylem (NYSE: XYL) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 98.00 expecting XYL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.84% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Xylem (XYL)?

A

The stock price for Xylem (NYSE: XYL) is $90.04 last updated Today at 6:18:39 PM.

Q

Does Xylem (XYL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is Xylem (NYSE:XYL) reporting earnings?

A

Xylem’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Xylem (XYL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xylem.

Q

What sector and industry does Xylem (XYL) operate in?

A

Xylem is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.