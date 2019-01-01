|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Federal Signal’s space includes: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW), REV Group (NYSE:REVG), Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Terex (NYSE:TEX).
The latest price target for Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) was reported by Raymond James on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting FSS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.21% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) is $36.31 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Federal Signal (FSS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.
Federal Signal’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Federal Signal.
Federal Signal is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.