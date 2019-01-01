QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Federal Signal Corp designs and manufactures products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and airport customers. It operates in the segments of Environmental Solutions Group and the Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental solutions group manufactures and supplies street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, high-performance waterblasting equipment, dump truck bodies and trailers. The Safety and Security Systems Group offers comprehensive systems and products such as campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Environmental Solutions Group segment.

Federal Signal Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Federal Signal (FSS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Federal Signal's (FSS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Federal Signal (FSS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) was reported by Raymond James on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting FSS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.21% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Federal Signal (FSS)?

A

The stock price for Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) is $36.31 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Federal Signal (FSS) pay a dividend?

A

The next Federal Signal (FSS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.

Q

When is Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) reporting earnings?

A

Federal Signal’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Federal Signal (FSS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Federal Signal.

Q

What sector and industry does Federal Signal (FSS) operate in?

A

Federal Signal is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.