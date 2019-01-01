QQQ
Range
46.15 - 47
Vol / Avg.
2.6M/23.5M
Div / Yield
1.08/2.30%
52 Wk
45.47 - 61.8
Mkt Cap
208.9B
Payout Ratio
32.89
Open
46.82
P/E
15.44
EPS
0.67
Shares
4.5B
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Comcast Corp is made up of three parts. The core cable business owns networks capable of providing television, Internet access, and phone services to roughly 60 million U.S. homes and businesses, or nearly half of the country. About 55% of the homes in this territory subscribe to at least one Comcast service. Comcast acquired NBCUniversal from General Electric in 2011. NBCU owns several cable networks, including CNBC, MSNBC, and USA, the NBC broadcast network, several local NBC affiliates, Universal Studios, and several theme parks. Sky, acquired in 2018, is the dominant television provider in the U.K. and has invested heavily in exclusive and proprietary content to build this position. The firm is also the largest pay-television provider in Italy and has a presence in Germany and Austria.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7300.770 0.0400
REV29.740B30.336B596.000M

Comcast Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Comcast (CMCSA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Comcast's (CMCSA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Comcast (CMCSA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) was reported by Barclays on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting CMCSA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.55% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Comcast (CMCSA)?

A

The stock price for Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is $46.073 last updated Today at 3:01:40 PM.

Q

Does Comcast (CMCSA) pay a dividend?

A

The next Comcast (CMCSA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-05.

Q

When is Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) reporting earnings?

A

Comcast’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Comcast (CMCSA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Comcast.

Q

What sector and industry does Comcast (CMCSA) operate in?

A

Comcast is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.