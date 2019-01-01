|Q1 2022
|0.730
|0.770
|0.0400
|REV
|29.740B
|30.336B
|596.000M
You can purchase shares of Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Comcast’s space includes: Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV), Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA), Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI), Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) and Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK).
The latest price target for Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) was reported by Barclays on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting CMCSA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.55% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is $46.073 last updated Today at 3:01:40 PM.
The next Comcast (CMCSA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-05.
Comcast’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Comcast.
Comcast is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.