Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/1.6M
Div / Yield
4.8/3.36%
52 Wk
134.13 - 224.56
Mkt Cap
32.7B
Payout Ratio
32.93
Open
-
P/E
10.88
EPS
3.21
Shares
229.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
T. Rowe Price provides asset-management services for individual and institutional investors. It offers a broad range of no-load U.S. and international stock, hybrid, bond, and money market funds. At the end of 2021, the firm had $1.688 trillion in managed assets, composed of equity (61%), balanced (29%), and fixed-income (10%) offerings. Approximately two thirds of the company's managed assets are held in retirement-based accounts, which provides T. Rowe Price with a somewhat stickier client base than most of its peers. The firm also manages private accounts, provides retirement planning advice, and offers discount brokerage and trust services. The company is primarily a U.S.-based asset manager, deriving just under 10% of its AUM from overseas.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.1203.170 0.0500
REV1.940B1.962B22.000M

T. Rowe Price Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy T. Rowe Price Gr (TROW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ: TROW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are T. Rowe Price Gr's (TROW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for T. Rowe Price Gr (TROW) stock?

A

The latest price target for T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ: TROW) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 187.00 expecting TROW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.01% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for T. Rowe Price Gr (TROW)?

A

The stock price for T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ: TROW) is $142.74 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does T. Rowe Price Gr (TROW) pay a dividend?

A

The next T. Rowe Price Gr (TROW) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) reporting earnings?

A

T. Rowe Price Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is T. Rowe Price Gr (TROW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for T. Rowe Price Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does T. Rowe Price Gr (TROW) operate in?

A

T. Rowe Price Gr is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.