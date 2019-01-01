Cresud SACIF y A is engaged in a diversified business. The company's operating segment includes Agricultural business; Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel. It generates maximum revenue from the Telecommunications division which is in the Operations Center in Israel segment. The Operations Center in Israel segment includes subdivisions namely Real Estate; Telecommunications; Others and Corporate. The Telecommunications division includes Cellcom whose main activities include the provision of mobile phone services, fixed line phone services, data and Internet and television, and others.