Range
5.9 - 6.1
Vol / Avg.
17.4K/110.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4 - 7.55
Mkt Cap
352.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.07
P/E
-
EPS
34.59
Shares
59.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Cresud SACIF y A is engaged in a diversified business. The company's operating segment includes Agricultural business; Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel. It generates maximum revenue from the Telecommunications division which is in the Operations Center in Israel segment. The Operations Center in Israel segment includes subdivisions namely Real Estate; Telecommunications; Others and Corporate. The Telecommunications division includes Cellcom whose main activities include the provision of mobile phone services, fixed line phone services, data and Internet and television, and others.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
REV

Analyst Ratings

Cresud SACIF Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cresud SACIF (CRESY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ: CRESY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cresud SACIF's (CRESY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cresud SACIF (CRESY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ: CRESY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on April 7, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.60 expecting CRESY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 212.08% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cresud SACIF (CRESY)?

A

The stock price for Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ: CRESY) is $5.96 last updated Today at 4:12:25 PM.

Q

Does Cresud SACIF (CRESY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on November 10, 2017.

Q

When is Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ:CRESY) reporting earnings?

A

Cresud SACIF’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Cresud SACIF (CRESY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cresud SACIF.

Q

What sector and industry does Cresud SACIF (CRESY) operate in?

A

Cresud SACIF is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.