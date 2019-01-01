Cboe Global Markets Inc operates the Chicago Board Options Exchange, still the largest U.S. options exchange by total volume. This marketplace offers trading in options on stocks, market indexes and exchange-traded funds and notes. The company also runs a fast-growing futures exchange, CFE, and an electronic options market, C2. After operating for most of its history as a not-for-profit, member-owned exchange company, the company became a for-profit corporation in 2006 and went public in 2010.