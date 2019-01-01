QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Cboe Global Markets Inc operates the Chicago Board Options Exchange, still the largest U.S. options exchange by total volume. This marketplace offers trading in options on stocks, market indexes and exchange-traded funds and notes. The company also runs a fast-growing futures exchange, CFE, and an electronic options market, C2. After operating for most of its history as a not-for-profit, member-owned exchange company, the company became a for-profit corporation in 2006 and went public in 2010.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5301.700 0.1700
REV385.740M390.500M4.760M

Cboe Global Markets Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cboe Global Markets's (CBOE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cboe Global Markets.

Q

What is the target price for Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 143.00 expecting CBOE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.34% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)?

A

The stock price for Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) is $115.94 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) pay a dividend?

A

The next Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) reporting earnings?

A

Cboe Global Markets’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cboe Global Markets.

Q

What sector and industry does Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) operate in?

A

Cboe Global Markets is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the BATS.