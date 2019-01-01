QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/46.7K
Div / Yield
2.2/5.14%
52 Wk
34.25 - 52.88
Mkt Cap
813.2M
Payout Ratio
16.3
Open
-
P/E
3.17
EPS
0
Shares
19M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is the United States based closed-end, diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The portfolio composition of the fund includes common stock, corporate bonds, preferred securities, investment companies, and short-term investments.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

John Hancock Finl Opps Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy John Hancock Finl Opps (BTO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE: BTO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are John Hancock Finl Opps's (BTO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for John Hancock Finl Opps.

Q

What is the target price for John Hancock Finl Opps (BTO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for John Hancock Finl Opps

Q

Current Stock Price for John Hancock Finl Opps (BTO)?

A

The stock price for John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE: BTO) is $42.77 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:54:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does John Hancock Finl Opps (BTO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021.

Q

When is John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) reporting earnings?

A

John Hancock Finl Opps does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is John Hancock Finl Opps (BTO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for John Hancock Finl Opps.

Q

What sector and industry does John Hancock Finl Opps (BTO) operate in?

A

John Hancock Finl Opps is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.