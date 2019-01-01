QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Brookdale operates senior living communities throughout the United States. Private pay customers contribute the majority of its resident fees. Brookdale's retirement centers are targeted toward middle- to upper-income seniors, typically over the age of 75. They provide basic services, like meals and housekeeping, and supplemental-care services to assist residents with daily activities. Brookdale's assisted living communities offer 24-hour assistance with daily activities and include memory-care communities that are specifically designed for residents with Alzheimer's disease or other dementia. Its continuing-care retirement centers are large communities that accommodate all levels of physical ability and health. The majority of the firm's revenue comes from assisted living resident fees.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.440-0.440 0.0000
REV643.620M643.868M248.000K

Brookdale Senior Living Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brookdale Senior Living's (BKD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) was reported by RBC Capital on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting BKD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.51% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)?

A

The stock price for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) is $6.53 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 17, 2008 to stockholders of record on October 8, 2008.

Q

When is Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) reporting earnings?

A

Brookdale Senior Living’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brookdale Senior Living.

Q

What sector and industry does Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) operate in?

A

Brookdale Senior Living is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.