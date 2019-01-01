Brookdale operates senior living communities throughout the United States. Private pay customers contribute the majority of its resident fees. Brookdale's retirement centers are targeted toward middle- to upper-income seniors, typically over the age of 75. They provide basic services, like meals and housekeeping, and supplemental-care services to assist residents with daily activities. Brookdale's assisted living communities offer 24-hour assistance with daily activities and include memory-care communities that are specifically designed for residents with Alzheimer's disease or other dementia. Its continuing-care retirement centers are large communities that accommodate all levels of physical ability and health. The majority of the firm's revenue comes from assisted living resident fees.