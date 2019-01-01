|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.440
|-0.440
|0.0000
|REV
|643.620M
|643.868M
|248.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Brookdale Senior Living’s space includes: Cano Health (NYSE:CANO), Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC), Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) and IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC).
The latest price target for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) was reported by RBC Capital on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting BKD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.51% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) is $6.53 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 17, 2008 to stockholders of record on October 8, 2008.
Brookdale Senior Living’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Brookdale Senior Living.
Brookdale Senior Living is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.