Range
40.65 - 41.76
Vol / Avg.
568.4K/1M
Div / Yield
2.12/5.09%
52 Wk
41.35 - 50.33
Mkt Cap
7.3B
Payout Ratio
139.07
Open
41.06
P/E
27.56
EPS
0.37
Shares
175.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
National Retail Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in and develops properties throughout the United States. The company generates revenue from leasing properties to tenants, including convenience stores, automotive services, fitness centres, theatres, restaurants, and banks. Rents from convenience stores and restaurants contribute the most significant proportion of total revenue, followed by automotive services, entertainment venues, and others. Most of the company's properties are located in the Midwest, South, and Southeast of the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.750
REV181.880M187.261M5.381M

Analyst Ratings

National Retail Props Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National Retail Props (NNN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Retail Props (NYSE: NNN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are National Retail Props's (NNN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for National Retail Props (NNN) stock?

A

The latest price target for National Retail Props (NYSE: NNN) was reported by Raymond James on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting NNN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.72% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for National Retail Props (NNN)?

A

The stock price for National Retail Props (NYSE: NNN) is $41.7656 last updated Today at 7:27:55 PM.

Q

Does National Retail Props (NNN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN) reporting earnings?

A

National Retail Props’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is National Retail Props (NNN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Retail Props.

Q

What sector and industry does National Retail Props (NNN) operate in?

A

National Retail Props is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.