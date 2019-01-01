|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.750
|REV
|181.880M
|187.261M
|5.381M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of National Retail Props (NYSE: NNN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in National Retail Props’s space includes: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG), Netstreit (NYSE:NTST), Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO) and Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC).
The latest price target for National Retail Props (NYSE: NNN) was reported by Raymond James on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting NNN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.72% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for National Retail Props (NYSE: NNN) is $41.7656 last updated Today at 7:27:55 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.
National Retail Props’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for National Retail Props.
National Retail Props is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.