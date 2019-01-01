National Retail Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in and develops properties throughout the United States. The company generates revenue from leasing properties to tenants, including convenience stores, automotive services, fitness centres, theatres, restaurants, and banks. Rents from convenience stores and restaurants contribute the most significant proportion of total revenue, followed by automotive services, entertainment venues, and others. Most of the company's properties are located in the Midwest, South, and Southeast of the United States.