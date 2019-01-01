QQQ
Range
64.77 - 65.85
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/4.7M
Div / Yield
1.92/2.82%
52 Wk
55.21 - 72.55
Mkt Cap
53.8B
Payout Ratio
25.99
Open
65.66
P/E
9.31
EPS
1.4
Shares
825.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
MetLife--once a mutual company before the 2000 demutualization--is the largest life insurer in the U.S. by assets and provides a variety of insurance and financial services products. Outside the United States, MetLife operates in Japan and more than 40 countries in Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4702.170 0.7000
REV17.670B20.211B2.541B

MetLife Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MetLife (MET) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MetLife (NYSE: MET) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MetLife's (MET) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MetLife (MET) stock?

A

The latest price target for MetLife (NYSE: MET) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 79.00 expecting MET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.26% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MetLife (MET)?

A

The stock price for MetLife (NYSE: MET) is $65.15 last updated Today at 3:42:02 PM.

Q

Does MetLife (MET) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.

Q

When is MetLife (NYSE:MET) reporting earnings?

A

MetLife’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is MetLife (MET) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MetLife.

Q

What sector and industry does MetLife (MET) operate in?

A

MetLife is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.