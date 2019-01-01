QQQ
Range
161 - 168.17
Vol / Avg.
601.9K/919.7K
Div / Yield
2.16/1.28%
52 Wk
135.57 - 214.96
Mkt Cap
28B
Payout Ratio
29.93
29.93
Open
161.06
P/E
23.86
EPS
1.55
Shares
167.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Capital Markets
Founded in 1971, Nasdaq is primarily known for its equity exchange, but in addition to its market-services business (about 35% of sales), the company sells and distributes market data as well as offers Nasdaq-branded indexes to asset managers and investors through its information-services segment (30%). Nasdaq's corporate-services business (20%) offers listing services and related investor relations products to publicly traded companies and through the company's market technology group (15%), Nasdaq facilitates the exchange operations of other exchanges throughout the world and provides financial compliance services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7701.930 0.1600
REV866.090M885.000M18.910M

Analyst Ratings

Nasdaq Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nasdaq (NDAQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nasdaq's (NDAQ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nasdaq (NDAQ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 210.00 expecting NDAQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.19% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nasdaq (NDAQ)?

A

The stock price for Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is $167.74 last updated Today at 6:31:28 PM.

Q

Does Nasdaq (NDAQ) pay a dividend?

A

The next Nasdaq (NDAQ) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) reporting earnings?

A

Nasdaq’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Nasdaq (NDAQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nasdaq.

Q

What sector and industry does Nasdaq (NDAQ) operate in?

A

Nasdaq is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.