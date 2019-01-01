|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.770
|1.930
|0.1600
|REV
|866.090M
|885.000M
|18.910M
You can purchase shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Nasdaq’s space includes: Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO), Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX), MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE).
The latest price target for Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 210.00 expecting NDAQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.19% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is $167.74 last updated Today at 6:31:28 PM.
The next Nasdaq (NDAQ) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.
Nasdaq’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Nasdaq.
Nasdaq is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.