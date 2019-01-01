QQQ
Range
53.84 - 55.16
Vol / Avg.
441.9K/438.2K
Div / Yield
1.08/2.00%
52 Wk
36.8 - 59.82
Mkt Cap
4.7B
Payout Ratio
20.69
Open
54.55
P/E
10.34
EPS
1.56
Shares
86.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Hancock Whitney Corp operates bank offices and financial centers. The company offers financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. It also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3601.510 0.1500
REV323.390M318.908M-4.482M

Analyst Ratings

Hancock Whitney Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hancock Whitney (HWC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ: HWC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hancock Whitney's (HWC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hancock Whitney (HWC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ: HWC) was reported by Raymond James on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting HWC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.44% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hancock Whitney (HWC)?

A

The stock price for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ: HWC) is $53.97 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hancock Whitney (HWC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Hancock Whitney (HWC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) reporting earnings?

A

Hancock Whitney’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Hancock Whitney (HWC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hancock Whitney.

Q

What sector and industry does Hancock Whitney (HWC) operate in?

A

Hancock Whitney is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.