Range
38.68 - 40.17
Vol / Avg.
407K/196K
Div / Yield
0.72/1.81%
52 Wk
25.07 - 41.45
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
27.24
Open
39.14
P/E
15.5
EPS
0.48
Shares
33.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Andersons Inc is an agriculture company that conducts business in North America. Its operations are segmented into trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail. The trade group operates grain elevators and generates income through buying and selling grains, fuel, and space leasing. The trade group contributes over half the company's revenue. The ethanol segment buys and sells corn oil and ethanol, offers facility operations, and invests in ethanol plants. The plant nutrient group manufactures, distributes, and sells fertilizer and plant nutrients. The company's rail segment leases, repairs, and sells railway facilities.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6601.140 0.4800
REV3.030B3.783B752.702M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Andersons Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Andersons (ANDE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Andersons's (ANDE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Andersons (ANDE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) was reported by Stephens & Co. on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting ANDE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.48% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Andersons (ANDE)?

A

The stock price for Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) is $39.84 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Andersons (ANDE) pay a dividend?

A

The next Andersons (ANDE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-31.

Q

When is Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) reporting earnings?

A

Andersons’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Andersons (ANDE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Andersons.

Q

What sector and industry does Andersons (ANDE) operate in?

A

Andersons is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.