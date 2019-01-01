|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.660
|1.140
|0.4800
|REV
|3.030B
|3.783B
|752.702M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Andersons’s space includes: SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN), Sysco (NYSE:SYY), Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC), The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) and US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD).
The latest price target for Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) was reported by Stephens & Co. on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting ANDE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.48% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) is $39.84 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Andersons (ANDE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-31.
Andersons’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Andersons.
Andersons is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.