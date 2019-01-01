Genesco Inc sells footwear, headwear, sports apparel, and accessories. The company has four reportable segments namely Journeys Group, derives maximum revenue which comprised of Journeys, Journeys Kidz and Little Burgundy retail footwear chains, e-commerce operations, and catalog. Its Schuh Group, comprised of the Schuh retail footwear chain and e-commerce operations. The Johnston & Murphy Group, comprised of Johnston & Murphy retail operations, e-commerce operations and catalog and wholesale distribution of products under the Johnston & Murphy and H.S. Trask brands. Licensed Brands, comprised of Dockers Footwear, under a license from Levi Strauss & Company.