Range
62.32 - 64.23
Vol / Avg.
107.8K/160.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
40.7 - 73.72
Mkt Cap
913.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
64.09
P/E
6.35
EPS
2.3
Shares
14.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Genesco Inc sells footwear, headwear, sports apparel, and accessories. The company has four reportable segments namely Journeys Group, derives maximum revenue which comprised of Journeys, Journeys Kidz and Little Burgundy retail footwear chains, e-commerce operations, and catalog. Its Schuh Group, comprised of the Schuh retail footwear chain and e-commerce operations. The Johnston & Murphy Group, comprised of Johnston & Murphy retail operations, e-commerce operations and catalog and wholesale distribution of products under the Johnston & Murphy and H.S. Trask brands. Licensed Brands, comprised of Dockers Footwear, under a license from Levi Strauss & Company.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2902.360 1.0700
REV575.570M600.546M24.976M

Analyst Ratings

Genesco Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genesco (GCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genesco (NYSE: GCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genesco's (GCO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Genesco (GCO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Genesco (NYSE: GCO) was reported by Seaport Global on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting GCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.14% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Genesco (GCO)?

A

The stock price for Genesco (NYSE: GCO) is $62.53 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genesco (GCO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genesco.

Q

When is Genesco (NYSE:GCO) reporting earnings?

A

Genesco’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.

Q

Is Genesco (GCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genesco.

Q

What sector and industry does Genesco (GCO) operate in?

A

Genesco is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.