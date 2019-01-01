QQQ
Range
4.83 - 4.98
Vol / Avg.
11.2M/8.2M
Div / Yield
0.54/10.79%
52 Wk
4.19 - 7.27
Mkt Cap
8.4B
Payout Ratio
22.32
Open
4.89
P/E
3.36
EPS
3.28
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
Sector: Materials. Industry: Metals & Mining
Gerdau SA produces steel and steel products. The company operates in civil construction, agriculture, automotive, iron ore, exports, research and development, and home steel products sectors. It offers products such as nails, rebar, columns, billets, slabs, tribar tutor, mechanical construction bars, reinforced steel locks. The company's geographical segment includes Brazil Operations; North America Operations; South America Operations as well as Special Steel Operations. It derives a majority of revenue from the Brazil Operations segment.

Gerdau Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gerdau (GGB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gerdau (NYSE: GGB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gerdau's (GGB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gerdau (GGB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gerdau (NYSE: GGB) was reported by Credit Suisse on September 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GGB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gerdau (GGB)?

A

The stock price for Gerdau (NYSE: GGB) is $4.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gerdau (GGB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 8, 2021.

Q

When is Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) reporting earnings?

A

Gerdau’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Gerdau (GGB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gerdau.

Q

What sector and industry does Gerdau (GGB) operate in?

A

Gerdau is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.