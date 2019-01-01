Gerdau SA produces steel and steel products. The company operates in civil construction, agriculture, automotive, iron ore, exports, research and development, and home steel products sectors. It offers products such as nails, rebar, columns, billets, slabs, tribar tutor, mechanical construction bars, reinforced steel locks. The company's geographical segment includes Brazil Operations; North America Operations; South America Operations as well as Special Steel Operations. It derives a majority of revenue from the Brazil Operations segment.