|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-13
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.120
|1.380
|0.2600
|REV
|18.780B
|20.856B
|2.076B
You can purchase shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Wells Fargo’s space includes: Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN), Citigroup (NYSE:C), ING Groep (NYSE:ING), Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).
The latest price target for Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was reported by Raymond James on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting WFC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.92% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) is $54.205 last updated Today at 4:31:51 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.
Wells Fargo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Wells Fargo.
Wells Fargo is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.