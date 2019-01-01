QQQ
Range
53.1 - 54.39
Vol / Avg.
9.4M/30M
Div / Yield
1/1.90%
52 Wk
35.93 - 60.3
Mkt Cap
206.8B
Payout Ratio
12.12
Open
53.17
P/E
10.65
EPS
1.39
Shares
3.8B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company is split into four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1201.380 0.2600
REV18.780B20.856B2.076B

Wells Fargo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wells Fargo (WFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wells Fargo's (WFC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Wells Fargo (WFC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was reported by Raymond James on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting WFC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.92% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Wells Fargo (WFC)?

A

The stock price for Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) is $54.205 last updated Today at 4:31:51 PM.

Q

Does Wells Fargo (WFC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) reporting earnings?

A

Wells Fargo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.

Q

Is Wells Fargo (WFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wells Fargo.

Q

What sector and industry does Wells Fargo (WFC) operate in?

A

Wells Fargo is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.