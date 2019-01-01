Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business. The company often uses advanced formation evaluation, 3-D seismic technology, horizontal drilling, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance the development of the basins in which it operates.