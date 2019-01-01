QQQ
Range
43.38 - 46.08
Vol / Avg.
1.7M/1.6M
Div / Yield
0.2/0.46%
52 Wk
18.86 - 48.78
Mkt Cap
5.3B
Payout Ratio
3.19
Open
44.99
P/E
18.61
EPS
1.74
Shares
117.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business. The company often uses advanced formation evaluation, 3-D seismic technology, horizontal drilling, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance the development of the basins in which it operates.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0901.260 0.1700
REV437.750M566.358M128.608M

Analyst Ratings

Matador Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Matador Resources (MTDR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Matador Resources's (MTDR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Matador Resources (MTDR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) was reported by RBC Capital on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 57.00 expecting MTDR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.58% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Matador Resources (MTDR)?

A

The stock price for Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) is $45.03 last updated Today at 5:11:18 PM.

Q

Does Matador Resources (MTDR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Matador Resources (MTDR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) reporting earnings?

A

Matador Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Matador Resources (MTDR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Matador Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Matador Resources (MTDR) operate in?

A

Matador Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.