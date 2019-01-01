|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.090
|1.260
|0.1700
|REV
|437.750M
|566.358M
|128.608M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Matador Resources’s space includes: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO).
The latest price target for Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) was reported by RBC Capital on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 57.00 expecting MTDR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.58% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) is $45.03 last updated Today at 5:11:18 PM.
The next Matador Resources (MTDR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.
Matador Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Matador Resources.
Matador Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.