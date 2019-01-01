|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.250
|0.270
|0.0200
|REV
|592.900M
|591.266M
|-1.634M
You can purchase shares of Kirby (NYSE: KEX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kirby’s space includes: Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL), Costamare (NYSE:CMRE), Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK), EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC).
The latest price target for Kirby (NYSE: KEX) was reported by BTIG on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KEX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kirby (NYSE: KEX) is $63.57 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Kirby.
Kirby’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Kirby.
Kirby is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NYSE.