Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
In its legacy marine transportation segment (46% of first-half 2018 sales), Kirby operates the largest fleet of tank barges on the U.S. inland waterway system. Since its incorporation in 1969, the firm's marine division has built a market- leading position by successfully rolling up smaller tank-barge fleets. Kirby also runs a large diesel-engine and oilfield-equipment services operation (54% of sales), that primarily serves the oil and gas industry, but also commercial and industrial customers.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2500.270 0.0200
REV592.900M591.266M-1.634M

Kirby Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kirby (KEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kirby (NYSE: KEX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kirby's (KEX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kirby (KEX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kirby (NYSE: KEX) was reported by BTIG on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KEX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kirby (KEX)?

A

The stock price for Kirby (NYSE: KEX) is $63.57 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kirby (KEX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kirby.

Q

When is Kirby (NYSE:KEX) reporting earnings?

A

Kirby’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Kirby (KEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kirby.

Q

What sector and industry does Kirby (KEX) operate in?

A

Kirby is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NYSE.