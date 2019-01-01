In its legacy marine transportation segment (46% of first-half 2018 sales), Kirby operates the largest fleet of tank barges on the U.S. inland waterway system. Since its incorporation in 1969, the firm's marine division has built a market- leading position by successfully rolling up smaller tank-barge fleets. Kirby also runs a large diesel-engine and oilfield-equipment services operation (54% of sales), that primarily serves the oil and gas industry, but also commercial and industrial customers.