Sector: Industrials. Industry: Machinery
The Timken Company is a manufacturer of bearings, gear belts, and chain-related products. The company sells its portfolio of bearings, including tapered, spherical and cylindrical roller bearings, and thrust and ball bearings, through a network of authorised dealers to end users or directly to original equipment manufacturers. End-market sectors include general industrial, automotive, rail, energy, heavy truck, defense, agriculture, metals, mining, civil aerospace, construction, pulp and paper, and cement industries. Its segments are Mobile Industries and Process industries. Timken generates most of its revenue in the United States of America.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9100.780 -0.1300
REV982.620M1.007B24.380M

Analyst Ratings

Timken Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Timken (TKR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Timken (NYSE: TKR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Timken's (TKR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Timken (TKR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Timken (NYSE: TKR) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 78.00 expecting TKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.46% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Timken (TKR)?

A

The stock price for Timken (NYSE: TKR) is $64.22 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Timken (TKR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Timken (NYSE:TKR) reporting earnings?

A

Timken’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Timken (TKR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Timken.

Q

What sector and industry does Timken (TKR) operate in?

A

Timken is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.