Range
106.69 - 109.06
Vol / Avg.
92.8K/589.1K
Div / Yield
1.19/1.12%
52 Wk
78.06 - 111.49
Mkt Cap
13.9B
Payout Ratio
7.28
Open
107.05
P/E
6.82
EPS
5.01
Shares
127.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Westlake Corp is a manufacturer and global supplier of chemicals, polymers and building products. Its Performance & Essential Materials segment offers a wide range of essential building blocks for making products utilized in everyday living, including olefins, vinyl chemicals, polyethylene, and epoxies. Its Housing & Infrastructure Products segment produces key finished goods for building products, pipe & fittings, and global compounds businesses.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.4904.980 0.4900
REV2.920B3.507B587.000M

Analyst Ratings

Westlake Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Westlake (WLK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Westlake (NYSE: WLK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Westlake's (WLK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Westlake (WLK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Westlake (NYSE: WLK) was reported by Citigroup on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 131.00 expecting WLK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.33% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Westlake (WLK)?

A

The stock price for Westlake (NYSE: WLK) is $108.865 last updated Today at 5:03:15 PM.

Q

Does Westlake (WLK) pay a dividend?

A

The next Westlake (WLK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Westlake (NYSE:WLK) reporting earnings?

A

Westlake’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Westlake (WLK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Westlake.

Q

What sector and industry does Westlake (WLK) operate in?

A

Westlake is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.