|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|4.490
|4.980
|0.4900
|REV
|2.920B
|3.507B
|587.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Westlake (NYSE: WLK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Westlake’s space includes: Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX), PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT), Gulf (NASDAQ:GURE), CN Energy Group (NASDAQ:CNEY) and Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ:TANH).
The latest price target for Westlake (NYSE: WLK) was reported by Citigroup on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 131.00 expecting WLK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.33% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Westlake (NYSE: WLK) is $108.865 last updated Today at 5:03:15 PM.
The next Westlake (WLK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
Westlake’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Westlake.
Westlake is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.