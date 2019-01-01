QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.47 - 2.67
Mkt Cap
531.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
19.68
EPS
0.08
Shares
286M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 8:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:02PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:43PM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 8:43AM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 8:42AM
Benzinga - Jun 18, 2021, 8:36AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 5:27PM
Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0400.040 0.0000
REV94.940M81.677M-13.263M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Taseko Mines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Taseko Mines (TGB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Taseko Mines (AMEX: TGB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Taseko Mines's (TGB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Taseko Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Taseko Mines (TGB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Taseko Mines (AMEX: TGB) was reported by TD Securities on December 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TGB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Taseko Mines (TGB)?

A

The stock price for Taseko Mines (AMEX: TGB) is $1.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Taseko Mines (TGB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Taseko Mines.

Q

When is Taseko Mines (AMEX:TGB) reporting earnings?

A

Taseko Mines’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Taseko Mines (TGB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Taseko Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Taseko Mines (TGB) operate in?

A

Taseko Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.