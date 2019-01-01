QQQ
Range
17.08 - 17.6
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/2M
Div / Yield
0.04/0.23%
52 Wk
13.47 - 17.92
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.42
P/E
-
EPS
0.14
Shares
228.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Apple Hospitality REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. It chiefly invests in upscale service hotels. All of the company's hotels operate under the Marriott or Hilton brands. Apple Hospitality has wholly-owned taxable REIT subsidiaries, which lease all of the company's hotels from wholly-owned qualified REIT subsidiaries. These hotels are managed under separate agreements with various hotel management companies that are unaffiliated with Apple Hospitality. The company derives its income from hotel revenue, its sole segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.260
REV243.990M250.588M6.598M

see more
Apple Hospitality REIT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Apple Hospitality REIT's (APLE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) was reported by Wells Fargo on October 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting APLE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)?

A

The stock price for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) is $17.145 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) pay a dividend?

A

The next Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) reporting earnings?

A

Apple Hospitality REIT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) operate in?

A

Apple Hospitality REIT is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.