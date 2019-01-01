|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.260
|REV
|243.990M
|250.588M
|6.598M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Apple Hospitality REIT’s space includes: Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC), Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR), Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO), Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST).
The latest price target for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) was reported by Wells Fargo on October 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting APLE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) is $17.145 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.
Apple Hospitality REIT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Apple Hospitality REIT.
Apple Hospitality REIT is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.