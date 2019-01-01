Apple Hospitality REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. It chiefly invests in upscale service hotels. All of the company's hotels operate under the Marriott or Hilton brands. Apple Hospitality has wholly-owned taxable REIT subsidiaries, which lease all of the company's hotels from wholly-owned qualified REIT subsidiaries. These hotels are managed under separate agreements with various hotel management companies that are unaffiliated with Apple Hospitality. The company derives its income from hotel revenue, its sole segment.