QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
132.02 - 136.85
Vol / Avg.
423.4K/594.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
138.44 - 231.8
Mkt Cap
9.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
134.16
P/E
9.29
EPS
2.81
Shares
67.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 5:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 12:04PM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 7:22AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 6:29AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 10:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 9:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 8:28AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 1:21PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 4:59PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 10:13AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 5:02PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 4:20PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Mohawk Industries manufactures a wide range of flooring products, including carpets, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, luxury vinyl tile, and vinyl flooring. The Georgia-based company has grown from a U.S.-focused carpeting manufacturer to a leading global player in the diversified flooring market. Mohawk operates three reporting segments: global ceramic ($3.6 billion of sales in 2019), North America flooring ($3.8 billion), and rest of the world flooring ($2.5 billion). The company generates approximately 60% of its sales in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.8702.950 0.0800
REV2.720B2.761B41.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mohawk Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mohawk Industries (MHK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mohawk Industries's (MHK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mohawk Industries (MHK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) was reported by Barclays on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 165.00 expecting MHK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.45% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mohawk Industries (MHK)?

A

The stock price for Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) is $134.7505 last updated Today at 4:00:28 PM.

Q

Does Mohawk Industries (MHK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mohawk Industries.

Q

When is Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) reporting earnings?

A

Mohawk Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Mohawk Industries (MHK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mohawk Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Mohawk Industries (MHK) operate in?

A

Mohawk Industries is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.