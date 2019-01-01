Mohawk Industries manufactures a wide range of flooring products, including carpets, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, luxury vinyl tile, and vinyl flooring. The Georgia-based company has grown from a U.S.-focused carpeting manufacturer to a leading global player in the diversified flooring market. Mohawk operates three reporting segments: global ceramic ($3.6 billion of sales in 2019), North America flooring ($3.8 billion), and rest of the world flooring ($2.5 billion). The company generates approximately 60% of its sales in the United States.