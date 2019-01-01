First Community Bankshares Inc is a financial holding company that provides commercial banking products and services. The company is engaged in providing demand deposit accounts, savings, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. The revenue of the company mainly derives from interest, fees, and commission.