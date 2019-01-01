QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
First Community Bankshares Inc is a financial holding company that provides commercial banking products and services. The company is engaged in providing demand deposit accounts, savings, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. The revenue of the company mainly derives from interest, fees, and commission.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6800.620 -0.0600
REV34.250M34.447M197.000K

First Community Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Community (FCBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Community (NASDAQ: FCBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Community's (FCBC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Community (FCBC) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Community (NASDAQ: FCBC) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting FCBC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.61% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Community (FCBC)?

A

The stock price for First Community (NASDAQ: FCBC) is $29.02 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does First Community (FCBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is First Community (NASDAQ:FCBC) reporting earnings?

A

First Community’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is First Community (FCBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Community.

Q

What sector and industry does First Community (FCBC) operate in?

A

First Community is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.