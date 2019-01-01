|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.680
|0.620
|-0.0600
|REV
|34.250M
|34.447M
|197.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First Community (NASDAQ: FCBC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in First Community’s space includes: First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC), South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI), MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG), Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE).
The latest price target for First Community (NASDAQ: FCBC) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting FCBC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.61% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for First Community (NASDAQ: FCBC) is $29.02 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
First Community’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for First Community.
First Community is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.