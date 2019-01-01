QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/179.2K
Div / Yield
0.76/6.67%
52 Wk
10.74 - 12.82
Mkt Cap
726.8M
Payout Ratio
22.57
Open
-
P/E
3.38
Shares
64M
Outstanding
Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has an investment objective to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. Further, it focuses on investing in a portfolio of equity securities and utilizing an option writing strategy in an effort to seek total return performance and enhance distributions.

Blackrock Enhanced Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blackrock Enhanced Global (BOE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE: BOE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blackrock Enhanced Global's (BOE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackrock Enhanced Global.

Q

What is the target price for Blackrock Enhanced Global (BOE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackrock Enhanced Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackrock Enhanced Global (BOE)?

A

The stock price for Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE: BOE) is $11.3517 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blackrock Enhanced Global (BOE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) reporting earnings?

A

Blackrock Enhanced Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackrock Enhanced Global (BOE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackrock Enhanced Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackrock Enhanced Global (BOE) operate in?

A

Blackrock Enhanced Global is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.