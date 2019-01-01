QQQ
Range
12.98 - 13.4
Vol / Avg.
11.3M/8M
Div / Yield
1.44/10.71%
52 Wk
13.4 - 18.84
Mkt Cap
6.8B
Payout Ratio
118.03
Open
13.39
P/E
11.02
EPS
-0.1
Shares
522.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
AGNC Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities. The firm's asset portfolio is comprised of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or by a U.S. Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association. It also invests in other types of mortgage and mortgage-related residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities or other investments in or related to, the housing, mortgage or real estate markets.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6800.750 0.0700
REV320.380M247.000M-73.380M

Analyst Ratings

AGNC Investment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AGNC Investment (AGNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AGNC Investment's (AGNC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AGNC Investment (AGNC) stock?

A

The latest price target for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) was reported by B of A Securities on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.75 expecting AGNC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.96% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AGNC Investment (AGNC)?

A

The stock price for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) is $13.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AGNC Investment (AGNC) pay a dividend?

A

The next AGNC Investment (AGNC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) reporting earnings?

A

AGNC Investment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is AGNC Investment (AGNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AGNC Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does AGNC Investment (AGNC) operate in?

A

AGNC Investment is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.