QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
23.42 - 24.04
Vol / Avg.
10.6K/10.3K
Div / Yield
0.44/1.84%
52 Wk
23.12 - 33.96
Mkt Cap
149.3M
Payout Ratio
28.21
Open
23.83
P/E
15.36
EPS
0.95
Shares
6.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:36PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 9:14AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 5:17PM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 11:24AM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 8:38AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
The Eastern Co is a manufacturer of industrial hardware, security products, and metal castings. It operates in three business segments: Industrial Hardware, Security Products, and Metal Products. The Industrial Hardware segment designs manufacture and market a diverse product line of industrial and vehicular hardware throughout North America. Security Products segment manufactures electronic and mechanical locking devices, both keyed and keyless, for the computer, electronics, vending and gaming industries. The segment also supplies its products to the luggage, furniture, laboratory equipment and commercial laundry industries. Metal Products segment manufactures specialty malleable and ductile iron castings. It operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, and China.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eastern Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eastern Co (EML) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eastern Co (NASDAQ: EML) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eastern Co's (EML) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Eastern Co (EML) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eastern Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Eastern Co (EML)?

A

The stock price for Eastern Co (NASDAQ: EML) is $23.8 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Eastern Co (EML) pay a dividend?

A

The next Eastern Co (EML) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) reporting earnings?

A

Eastern Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Eastern Co (EML) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eastern Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Eastern Co (EML) operate in?

A

Eastern Co is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.