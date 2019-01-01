|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Eastern Co (NASDAQ: EML) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Eastern Co’s space includes: LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT), Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO), L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX), Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) and L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR).
There is no analysis for Eastern Co
The stock price for Eastern Co (NASDAQ: EML) is $23.8 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
The next Eastern Co (EML) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
Eastern Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Eastern Co.
Eastern Co is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.