The Eastern Co is a manufacturer of industrial hardware, security products, and metal castings. It operates in three business segments: Industrial Hardware, Security Products, and Metal Products. The Industrial Hardware segment designs manufacture and market a diverse product line of industrial and vehicular hardware throughout North America. Security Products segment manufactures electronic and mechanical locking devices, both keyed and keyless, for the computer, electronics, vending and gaming industries. The segment also supplies its products to the luggage, furniture, laboratory equipment and commercial laundry industries. Metal Products segment manufactures specialty malleable and ductile iron castings. It operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, and China.