Golden Entertainment Inc is a US-based company that focuses on distributed gaming, casino, and resort operations. It organizes its business in two segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. Distributed Gaming segment involves the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming devices in certain strategic, high-traffic, non-casino locations and the operation of traditional, branded taverns targeting local patrons. Its tavern brands include PT's Pub, PT's Gold, PT's Place, Sierra Gold, and Sean Patrick's. The company runs its casino business through Rocky Gap Casino Resort, Pahrump Nugget Hotel Casino, Gold Town Casino, Lakeside Casino & RV Park, and others. The company earns the majority of its revenue from the Casino segment.