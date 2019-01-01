QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
49.18 - 51.74
Vol / Avg.
401.7K/193.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
21.19 - 59.32
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
50.92
P/E
10.27
EPS
1
Shares
29.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 4:44PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 5:01AM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 2:45PM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 11:07AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 4:48PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 5:40PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Golden Entertainment Inc is a US-based company that focuses on distributed gaming, casino, and resort operations. It organizes its business in two segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. Distributed Gaming segment involves the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming devices in certain strategic, high-traffic, non-casino locations and the operation of traditional, branded taverns targeting local patrons. Its tavern brands include PT's Pub, PT's Gold, PT's Place, Sierra Gold, and Sean Patrick's. The company runs its casino business through Rocky Gap Casino Resort, Pahrump Nugget Hotel Casino, Gold Town Casino, Lakeside Casino & RV Park, and others. The company earns the majority of its revenue from the Casino segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6600.590 -0.0700
REV264.310M281.958M17.648M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Golden Entertainment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golden Entertainment (GDEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Golden Entertainment's (GDEN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Golden Entertainment (GDEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 66.00 expecting GDEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.79% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Entertainment (GDEN)?

A

The stock price for Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN) is $49.33 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden Entertainment (GDEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golden Entertainment.

Q

When is Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Entertainment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Golden Entertainment (GDEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Entertainment (GDEN) operate in?

A

Golden Entertainment is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.