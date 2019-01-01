|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.660
|0.590
|-0.0700
|REV
|264.310M
|281.958M
|17.648M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Golden Entertainment’s space includes: Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN).
The latest price target for Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 66.00 expecting GDEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.79% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN) is $49.33 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Golden Entertainment.
Golden Entertainment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Golden Entertainment.
Golden Entertainment is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.