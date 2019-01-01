QQQ
Range
4.34 - 4.55
Vol / Avg.
8.5M/3.6M
Div / Yield
0.41/8.97%
52 Wk
3.56 - 10.33
Mkt Cap
6.1B
Payout Ratio
17.54
Open
4.44
P/E
2.1
EPS
1.13
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is an integrated steel producer. The company operates in five segments namely, Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The product includes iron ore, limestone, dolomite and tin mines, flat steel, and port terminal. It generates maximum revenue from the steel segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Asia.

Companhia Siderurgica Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Companhia Siderurgica (SID) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE: SID) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Companhia Siderurgica's (SID) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Companhia Siderurgica (SID) stock?

A

The latest price target for Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE: SID) was reported by Goldman Sachs on April 15, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SID to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Companhia Siderurgica (SID)?

A

The stock price for Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE: SID) is $4.53 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Companhia Siderurgica (SID) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 30, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 19, 2015.

Q

When is Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) reporting earnings?

A

Companhia Siderurgica’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Companhia Siderurgica (SID) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Companhia Siderurgica.

Q

What sector and industry does Companhia Siderurgica (SID) operate in?

A

Companhia Siderurgica is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.