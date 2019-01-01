QQQ
Range
101.62 - 107.81
Vol / Avg.
2.3M/1.2M
Div / Yield
1.36/1.27%
52 Wk
86.51 - 143.14
Mkt Cap
22.2B
Payout Ratio
15.45
Open
102.04
P/E
14.74
EPS
2.16
Shares
207.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Raymond James Financial is a financial holding company whose major operations include wealth management, investment banking, asset management, and commercial banking. The company has more than 14,000 employees and supports more than 5,000 independent contractor financial advisors across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Approximately 90% of the company's revenue is from the U.S. and 70% is from the company's wealth management segment.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7602.120 0.3600
REV2.640B2.781B141.000M

Analyst Ratings

Raymond James Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Raymond James Financial (RJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Raymond James Financial's (RJF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Raymond James Financial (RJF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 130.00 expecting RJF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.31% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Raymond James Financial (RJF)?

A

The stock price for Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) is $107.16 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Raymond James Financial (RJF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 3, 2022.

Q

When is Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) reporting earnings?

A

Raymond James Financial’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Raymond James Financial (RJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Raymond James Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Raymond James Financial (RJF) operate in?

A

Raymond James Financial is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.