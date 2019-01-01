QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
131.12 - 137.96
Vol / Avg.
375.5K/302.1K
Div / Yield
1/0.74%
52 Wk
120.46 - 169.15
Mkt Cap
5.2B
Payout Ratio
8.53
Open
136.58
P/E
15.46
EPS
2.56
Shares
39.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 6:42AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 10:06AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 6:59AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 10:05AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 6:44AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 10:19AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 3:09PM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 6:34AM
Benzinga - May 26, 2021, 8:50AM
Benzinga - May 19, 2021, 6:34AM
Benzinga - May 19, 2021, 6:33AM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 6:54AM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 8:19AM
load more
Sector: Materials.Industry: Construction Materials
Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials. Construction products include cement, slag, concrete, and aggregates and building materials include gypsum wallboard, and are sold to the construction and building industries. Basic materials used for oil and natural gas extraction include frac sand and oil well cement. The firm organizes itself into two sectors: Heavy Materials, which includes the Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments, and Light Materials, which includes the Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.4602.530 0.0700
REV462.090M462.941M851.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eagle Materials Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eagle Materials (EXP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eagle Materials's (EXP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Eagle Materials (EXP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) was reported by Northcoast Research on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 193.00 expecting EXP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.94% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Eagle Materials (EXP)?

A

The stock price for Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) is $131.35 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.

Q

Does Eagle Materials (EXP) pay a dividend?

A

The next Eagle Materials (EXP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.

Q

When is Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) reporting earnings?

A

Eagle Materials’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Eagle Materials (EXP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eagle Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does Eagle Materials (EXP) operate in?

A

Eagle Materials is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the NYSE.