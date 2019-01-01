Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials. Construction products include cement, slag, concrete, and aggregates and building materials include gypsum wallboard, and are sold to the construction and building industries. Basic materials used for oil and natural gas extraction include frac sand and oil well cement. The firm organizes itself into two sectors: Heavy Materials, which includes the Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments, and Light Materials, which includes the Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments.