Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Dime Community Bancshares Inc operates as a holding company. It gathers deposits from customers within its market area and via the internet, and invests them in multifamily residential, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, and one-to-four family residential real estate loans, as well as mortgage-backed securities, obligations of the U.S. government and government- sponsored enterprises (GSEs), and corporate debt and equity securities.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8600.840 -0.0200
REV93.020M101.865M8.845M

Dime Community Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: DCOM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dime Community Bancshares's (DCOM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: DCOM) was reported by Stephens & Co. on May 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.50 expecting DCOM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.74% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)?

A

The stock price for Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: DCOM) is $34.15 last updated Today at 6:19:07 PM.

Q

Does Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) reporting earnings?

A

Dime Community Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dime Community Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) operate in?

A

Dime Community Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.