QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.58 - 13.92
Vol / Avg.
52.4K/54.1K
Div / Yield
0.62/4.48%
52 Wk
13.38 - 15.77
Mkt Cap
520.2M
Payout Ratio
57.44
Open
13.87
P/E
11.9
Shares
37.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes and to enhance portfolio value relative to the Pennsylvania municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt Pennsylvania municipal bonds that the Fund's investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nuveen Pennsylvania Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Pennsylvania (NQP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen Pennsylvania's (NQP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Pennsylvania.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Pennsylvania (NQP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) was reported by Stifel on August 15, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NQP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Pennsylvania (NQP)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) is $13.9151 last updated Today at 7:44:52 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen Pennsylvania (NQP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE:NQP) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Pennsylvania does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Pennsylvania (NQP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Pennsylvania.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Pennsylvania (NQP) operate in?

A

Nuveen Pennsylvania is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.