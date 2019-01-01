QQQ
Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Iron Mountain Inc is a record management services provider. The firm is organized as a REIT. Most of its revenue comes from its storage business, with the rest coming from value-added services. The firm primarily caters to enterprise clients in developed markets. Its business segments include Global RIM Business; Global Data Center Business; and Corporate and Other Business.

Iron Mountain Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Iron Mountain (IRM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Iron Mountain's (IRM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Iron Mountain (IRM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 43.00 expecting IRM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.80% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Iron Mountain (IRM)?

A

The stock price for Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM) is $42.24 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Iron Mountain (IRM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 6, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) reporting earnings?

A

Iron Mountain’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Iron Mountain (IRM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Iron Mountain.

Q

What sector and industry does Iron Mountain (IRM) operate in?

A

Iron Mountain is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.