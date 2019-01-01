QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
21.63 - 22.79
Vol / Avg.
208.2K/270K
Div / Yield
0.36/1.60%
52 Wk
20.63 - 29.42
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
28.45
Open
22.6
P/E
19.34
EPS
0.38
Shares
56.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 3:16PM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 3:48PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 3:50PM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 6:57AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 6:58AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 1:29PM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 3:52PM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 10:06AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 10:06AM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 5:03PM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 9:02AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Griffon Corp manufactures and markets residential, commercial and industrial garage doors to professional installing dealers and home center retail chains. It also provides non-powered landscaping products for homeowners and professionals. Its operating segments include Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Home and Building Products segment.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1300.390 0.2600
REV570.000M645.742M75.742M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Griffon Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Griffon (GFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Griffon (NYSE: GFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Griffon's (GFF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Griffon (GFF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Griffon (NYSE: GFF) was reported by Raymond James on April 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting GFF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.35% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Griffon (GFF)?

A

The stock price for Griffon (NYSE: GFF) is $21.66 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Griffon (GFF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 22, 2022.

Q

When is Griffon (NYSE:GFF) reporting earnings?

A

Griffon’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Griffon (GFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Griffon.

Q

What sector and industry does Griffon (GFF) operate in?

A

Griffon is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.