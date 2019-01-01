|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.130
|0.390
|0.2600
|REV
|570.000M
|645.742M
|75.742M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Griffon (NYSE: GFF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Griffon’s space includes: AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK), Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK), Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI), Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) and Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR).
The latest price target for Griffon (NYSE: GFF) was reported by Raymond James on April 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting GFF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.35% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Griffon (NYSE: GFF) is $21.66 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 22, 2022.
Griffon’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Griffon.
Griffon is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.