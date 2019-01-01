QQQ
Imperial Oil is one of Canada's largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves. Imperial remains the largest refiner of petroleum products in Canada, operating three refineries with a combined processing capacity of 421 mboe/d.

Imperial Oil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Imperial Oil (IMO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Imperial Oil (AMEX: IMO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Imperial Oil's (IMO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Imperial Oil.

Q

What is the target price for Imperial Oil (IMO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Imperial Oil (AMEX: IMO) was reported by CIBC on October 15, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IMO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Imperial Oil (IMO)?

A

The stock price for Imperial Oil (AMEX: IMO) is $43.38 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Imperial Oil (IMO) pay a dividend?

A

The next Imperial Oil (IMO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.

Q

When is Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) reporting earnings?

A

Imperial Oil’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Imperial Oil (IMO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Imperial Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does Imperial Oil (IMO) operate in?

A

Imperial Oil is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.