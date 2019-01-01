QQQ
Range
23.81 - 24.3
Vol / Avg.
78.9K/45.1K
Div / Yield
2.48/10.17%
52 Wk
1.95 - 25.97
Mkt Cap
233.2M
Payout Ratio
17.62
Open
24.18
P/E
1.79
EPS
1
Shares
9.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Portman Ridge Finance Corp Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The primary investment objective of the firm is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies. It invests in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately-held middle market companies, asset management companies and debt and subordinated securities.

Portman Ridge Finance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ: PTMN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Portman Ridge Finance's (PTMN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Portman Ridge Finance

Q

Current Stock Price for Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN)?

A

The stock price for Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ: PTMN) is $24.04 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 12, 2021.

Q

When is Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) reporting earnings?

A

Portman Ridge Finance’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Portman Ridge Finance.

Q

What sector and industry does Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) operate in?

A

Portman Ridge Finance is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.