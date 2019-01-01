QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.14 - 12.21
Vol / Avg.
92.6K/104.7K
Div / Yield
0.57/4.70%
52 Wk
12 - 14.4
Mkt Cap
483.7M
Payout Ratio
85.18
Open
12.14
P/E
18.13
Shares
39.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The trust's portfolio of investments consists of the hospital, general obligations, housing, transportation, water and sewer, and other areas. It invests in debt securities issued by municipalities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eaton Vance Municipal IT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eaton Vance Municipal IT (EVN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE: EVN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eaton Vance Municipal IT's (EVN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eaton Vance Municipal IT.

Q

What is the target price for Eaton Vance Municipal IT (EVN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eaton Vance Municipal IT

Q

Current Stock Price for Eaton Vance Municipal IT (EVN)?

A

The stock price for Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE: EVN) is $12.1941 last updated Today at 8:58:40 PM.

Q

Does Eaton Vance Municipal IT (EVN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE:EVN) reporting earnings?

A

Eaton Vance Municipal IT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eaton Vance Municipal IT (EVN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eaton Vance Municipal IT.

Q

What sector and industry does Eaton Vance Municipal IT (EVN) operate in?

A

Eaton Vance Municipal IT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.