|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.910
|1.970
|0.0600
|REV
|346.430M
|344.711M
|-1.719M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Jack In The Box’s space includes: Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).
The latest price target for Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) was reported by OTR Global on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting JACK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 32 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) is $86.74 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Jack In The Box (JACK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.
Jack In The Box’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Jack In The Box.
Jack In The Box is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.