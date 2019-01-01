QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Jack In The Box Inc operates quick-service restaurants and fast-casual restaurants in California, the USA under the brands Jack in the Box. The company menu offers burgers, tacos, regular and curly fries, specialty sandwiches, salads and ice cream shakes. These foods are available with the option of customization as per customer requirements. The company also offer catering services to its customers. Revenues are generated from sales that take place at their restaurants.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9101.970 0.0600
REV346.430M344.711M-1.719M

see more
Jack In The Box Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jack In The Box (JACK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jack In The Box's (JACK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Jack In The Box (JACK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) was reported by OTR Global on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting JACK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 32 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Jack In The Box (JACK)?

A

The stock price for Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) is $86.74 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jack In The Box (JACK) pay a dividend?

A

The next Jack In The Box (JACK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.

Q

When is Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) reporting earnings?

A

Jack In The Box’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Jack In The Box (JACK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jack In The Box.

Q

What sector and industry does Jack In The Box (JACK) operate in?

A

Jack In The Box is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.