Range
80.4 - 82.38
Vol / Avg.
2M/2.1M
Div / Yield
2.8/3.38%
52 Wk
65.76 - 91.61
Mkt Cap
17.2B
Payout Ratio
42.88
Open
81.05
P/E
12.68
EPS
1.96
Shares
209M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Omnicom is the world's second- largest ad holding company, based on annual revenue. The American firm's services, which include traditional and digital advertising and public relations, are provided worldwide, with over 85% of its revenue coming from more developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7301.950 0.2200
REV3.680B3.856B176.000M

Analyst Ratings

Omnicom Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Omnicom Group (OMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Omnicom Group's (OMC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Omnicom Group (OMC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 84.00 expecting OMC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.30% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Omnicom Group (OMC)?

A

The stock price for Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) is $82.11 last updated Today at 8:59:57 PM.

Q

Does Omnicom Group (OMC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Omnicom Group (OMC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) reporting earnings?

A

Omnicom Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Omnicom Group (OMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Omnicom Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Omnicom Group (OMC) operate in?

A

Omnicom Group is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NYSE.