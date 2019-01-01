QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
HNI Corp is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The company generates the bulk of its revenue from its office furniture segment, which consists of products such as panel-based and freestanding furniture systems and complementary products. These products are sold primarily through a national system of dealers, wholesalers, and office product distributors but also directly to end-user customers and federal, state, and local governments. The hearth segment consists of products including gas-, wood-, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, mainland China, Hong Kong, India, and Taiwan.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.410

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV596.630M

HNI Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HNI (HNI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HNI (NYSE: HNI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HNI's (HNI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HNI (HNI) stock?

A

The latest price target for HNI (NYSE: HNI) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on March 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting HNI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.30% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HNI (HNI)?

A

The stock price for HNI (NYSE: HNI) is $41.63 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HNI (HNI) pay a dividend?

A

The next HNI (HNI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is HNI (NYSE:HNI) reporting earnings?

A

HNI’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is HNI (HNI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HNI.

Q

What sector and industry does HNI (HNI) operate in?

A

HNI is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.