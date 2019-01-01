The product of a merger between Grand Metropolitan and Guinness in 1997, Diageo is one of the world's leading producers of branded premium spirits, approximately level with Kweichow Moutai in revenue terms. It also produces and markets beer and wine. Brands include Johnnie Walker blended scotch, Smirnoff vodka, Crown Royal Canadian whiskey, Captain Morgan rum, Tanqueray gin, Baileys Irish Cream, and Guinness stout. Diageo also owns 34% of premium champagne and cognac maker Moet Hennessy, a subsidiary of French luxury-goods maker LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, and a near-55% stake in India's United Spirits.