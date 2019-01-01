|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Diageo (NYSE: DEO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Diageo’s space includes: Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA), Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE), MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI), Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and Willamette Valley (NASDAQ:WVVI).
The latest price target for Diageo (NYSE: DEO) was reported by RBC Capital on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DEO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Diageo (NYSE: DEO) is $199.71 last updated Today at 6:31:12 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 14, 2020 to stockholders of record on August 13, 2020.
Diageo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Diageo.
Diageo is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NYSE.