Analyst Color

Economist Now Calling For Back-To-Back 0.5% Fed Interest Rate Hikes
Mar. 27th, 2022 9:20pm
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised its target Fed funds rate by 0.25% earlier this month, its first interest rate hike since 2018. The Fed's updated dot plot projections are calling for six more 0.25% rate hikes in 2022, but the latest comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggest the Fed may be even more aggressive with its rate hikes in the near term. read more
Which Stocks Should You Buy Or Sell If The Yield Curve Inverts?
Mar. 27th, 2022 9:20pm
The difference between the yield on 10-year and two-year U.S. Treasury bonds has dropped below 0.2% and is now at its lowest level since March 2020. Unfortunately, a flattening or negative yield curve can be a very negative indicator for the economy. read more
Most Recent News
Why This Citigroup Analyst Is Turning Bearish: 'Higher Tail Risks'
Mar. 28th, 2022 10:39am
Citigroup Inc’s (NYSE: C) prospects have been hurt by the lack of near-term catalysts and the negative impact of de-globalization, according to Morgan Stanley. read more
Why Bank Analyst Is Bullish On Citigroup Following CFO Meeting
Mar. 28th, 2022 10:23am
Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) shares have lagged the S&P 500 and many of its banking peers so far in 2022, but Bank of America analyst Ebrahim Poonawala said Monday that a recent meeting with Citigroup CFO Mark Mason has him feeling extremely optimistic about the stock's outlo read more
Tesla Mulls Stock Split: Why This Analyst Says It's A Smart Strategic Move
Mar. 28th, 2022 9:09am
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced in an 8-K filing Monday it will seek shareholder approval for increasing its authorized share capital to allow a stock split in the form of a stock dividend. read more
Raymond James Remains Bullish On This Vehicle Manufacturer - Read Why
Mar. 28th, 2022 8:11am
Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello raised the price target on BRP Inc (NASDAQ: DOOO) to C$146 from C$137 and kept a Strong Buy rating on the shares. read more
Piper Sandler Sees 40% Downside In This Vegan Meat Company - Read Why
Mar. 28th, 2022 6:38am
read more
Here's Why Some Used Cars From Ford And GM Are Now More Expensive Than New Models
Mar. 28th, 2022 6:22am
Sticker prices of some used cars from General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F), and other legacy rivals in the U.S. read more
Why This Apple Analyst Has Lowered The Estimate For 2022 iPhone SE Shipments
Mar. 28th, 2022 5:12am
Long-time Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has cut his shipment estimates for the new iPhone SE, citing lower than expected demand. read more
iPhone 14 Pro Could Be Coming With Larger Rear Camera Bump: Apple Analyst Explains Why
Mar. 28th, 2022 3:45am
The larger rear-camera bump of Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 14 Pro model design is primarily due to the upgrade to a new 48 megapixel (MP) wide camera system, according to prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. read more
Apple Scores Oscars Win With 'CODA': Analyst Sees Big Subscriber And Content Boost For Tech Giant From 'Monumental Moment'
Mar. 27th, 2022 11:14pm
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shined at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night after "CODA" won the Best Picture honor. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives had said in a recent note the tech giant could benefit if such an eventuality came to pass. read more
Tesla Rival Nio Retains Bullish Rating From This Analyst, But Gets A Price-Target Cut: Here's Why
Mar. 27th, 2022 11:13pm
Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) investors this year will focus on the electric vehicle maker’s ability to maintain deliveries and margins amid supply chain constraints and new COVID-19 cases in China, higher input costs and crucial vehicle launches, according to brokerage firm US Tiger Securi read more
Why Tesla Model Y Rival Volkswagen ID.4 Is The Only Used Electric Vehicle To Cost More Than New Ones In US
Mar. 27th, 2022 9:20pm
Volkswagen Group’s (OTC: VWAGY) used ID.4 crossovers are currently the only electric vehicles in the U.S. that cost more than the new ones, data from app-based car insurance comparison firm Jerry showed. read more
Will China Exposure Risk Take A Bite Out Of Apple?
Mar. 27th, 2022 10:14am
Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPL) investors shouldn't be bothered much about the tech giant's China exposure, according to an analyst at Loup Funds. read more