Range
350.33 - 365.42
Vol / Avg.
187.8K/436.3K
Div / Yield
2.44/0.67%
52 Wk
312.42 - 446.46
Mkt Cap
22.8B
Payout Ratio
21.05
Open
352.78
P/E
32.6
EPS
2.51
Shares
62.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Construction Materials
Martin Marietta Materials is one of the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). In 2021, Martin Marietta sold 201 million tons of aggregates. Martin Marietta's most important markets include Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, accounting for most of its sales. The company also produces cement in Texas and uses its aggregates in its asphalt and ready-mixed concrete businesses. Martin's magnesia specialties business produces magnesia-based chemical products and dolomitic lime.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.9203.150 0.2300
REV1.340B1.405B65.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
Martin Marietta Materials Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Martin Marietta Materials's (MLM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 470.00 expecting MLM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.75% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)?

A

The stock price for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) is $365.04 last updated Today at 4:23:48 PM.

Q

Does Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) pay a dividend?

A

The next Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) reporting earnings?

A

Martin Marietta Materials’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Martin Marietta Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) operate in?

A

Martin Marietta Materials is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the NYSE.