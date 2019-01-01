QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
14.88 - 15.58
Vol / Avg.
7M/5.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.45 - 24.89
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.45
P/E
5.31
EPS
1.95
Shares
281.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 8:26AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 11:45AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 7:56AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 6:15AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 10:45AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 10:39AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:55AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:46AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 10:16AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 12:31PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 12:02PM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 12:01PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 1:53PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 12:52PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co manufactures and sells a variety of rubber tires under the Goodyear brand name. The firm's tires are used for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, mining equipment, farm equipment, and industrial equipment. The company operates its business through three operating segments representing its regional tire businesses: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia Pacific.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3200.570 0.2500
REV4.960B5.054B94.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Goodyear Tire & Rubber's (GT) competitors?

A

Other companies in Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s space includes: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP), Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV).

Q

What is the target price for Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) was reported by Jefferies on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting GT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.09% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)?

A

The stock price for Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) is $14.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 2, 2020 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2020.

Q

When is Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) reporting earnings?

A

Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Q

What sector and industry does Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) operate in?

A

Goodyear Tire & Rubber is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.