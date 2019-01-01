|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.320
|0.570
|0.2500
|REV
|4.960B
|5.054B
|94.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s space includes: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP), Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV).
The latest price target for Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) was reported by Jefferies on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting GT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.09% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) is $14.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 2, 2020 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2020.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Goodyear Tire & Rubber.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.