|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.510
|3.270
|-0.2400
|REV
|2.590B
|2.540B
|-50.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CF Industries Holdings (NYSE: CF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CF Industries Holdings’s space includes: Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII), Corteva (NYSE:CTVA), Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) and Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG).
The latest price target for CF Industries Holdings (NYSE: CF) was reported by Mizuho on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 81.00 expecting CF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.86% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CF Industries Holdings (NYSE: CF) is $73.73 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
CF Industries Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CF Industries Holdings.
CF Industries Holdings is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.