Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
CF Industries is a leading producer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizers. The company operates seven nitrogen facilities in North America and holds joint-venture interests in further production capacity in the United Kingdom and Trinidad and Tobago. CF makes nitrogen primarily using low-cost U.S. natural gas as its feedstock, making CF one of the lowest-cost nitrogen producers globally. The company is also investing in carbon-free blue and green ammonia, which can be used an alternative fuel to hydrogen or as a means to transport hydrogen.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.5103.270 -0.2400
REV2.590B2.540B-50.000M

Analyst Ratings

CF Industries Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CF Industries Holdings (CF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CF Industries Holdings (NYSE: CF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CF Industries Holdings's (CF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CF Industries Holdings (CF) stock?

A

The latest price target for CF Industries Holdings (NYSE: CF) was reported by Mizuho on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 81.00 expecting CF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.86% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CF Industries Holdings (CF)?

A

The stock price for CF Industries Holdings (NYSE: CF) is $73.73 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CF Industries Holdings (CF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) reporting earnings?

A

CF Industries Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is CF Industries Holdings (CF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CF Industries Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does CF Industries Holdings (CF) operate in?

A

CF Industries Holdings is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.