QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
23.74 - 24.29
Vol / Avg.
1.6M/2.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.85 - 25.29
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
23.87
P/E
-
EPS
-0.23
Shares
127.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 6:21AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 4:50AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 2:57PM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 11:09AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 3:14PM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 10:32AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 10:28AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 3:31PM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 4:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 5:32AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 11:08AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 7:46AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 8:10AM
load more
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Allegheny Technologies supplies specialty metals to a variety of end markets, including aerospace and defense, oil and gas, automotive, and electrical energy, among many others. With regard to materials, the company generates most of its revenue from the production of nickel-based alloys, titanium products, titanium alloys, and other specialty alloys. Allegheny also manufactures flat-rolled stainless-steel products. Key value-added product lines are frequently used in applications that require stress tolerance as well as corrosion and heat resistance.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1000.250 0.1500
REV728.660M765.400M36.740M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Allegheny Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Allegheny Technologies (ATI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Allegheny Technologies's (ATI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Allegheny Technologies (ATI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) was reported by Benchmark on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting ATI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.63% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Allegheny Technologies (ATI)?

A

The stock price for Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) is $23.88 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Allegheny Technologies (ATI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 8, 2016 to stockholders of record on August 16, 2016.

Q

When is Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) reporting earnings?

A

Allegheny Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Allegheny Technologies (ATI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Allegheny Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Allegheny Technologies (ATI) operate in?

A

Allegheny Technologies is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.