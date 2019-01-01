QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Ingredion manufactures ingredients for the food, beverage, paper, and personal-care industries. Sweeteners (syrups, maltodextrins, dextrose, and polyols) account for about 35% of sales, starches (for food and industrial use) around 45%, and co-products the balance. Value-added, specialty ingredients account for roughly one third of sales, with the balance being commodity-grade ingredients. With the majority of sales outside the U.S., Ingredion is a global player with good exposure to developing markets, including Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3201.090 -0.2300
REV1.750B1.755B5.000M

Ingredion Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ingredion (INGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ingredion (NYSE: INGR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ingredion's (INGR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ingredion (INGR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ingredion (NYSE: INGR) was reported by Barclays on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 115.00 expecting INGR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.07% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ingredion (INGR)?

A

The stock price for Ingredion (NYSE: INGR) is $89.1 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ingredion (INGR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Q

When is Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) reporting earnings?

A

Ingredion’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Ingredion (INGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ingredion.

Q

What sector and industry does Ingredion (INGR) operate in?

A

Ingredion is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.