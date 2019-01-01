QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
SunCoke Energy Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2200.150 -0.0700
REV472.200M365.300M-106.900M

SunCoke Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SunCoke Energy (SXC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SunCoke Energy's (SXC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SunCoke Energy (SXC) stock?

A

The latest price target for SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 24, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting SXC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.10% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SunCoke Energy (SXC)?

A

The stock price for SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) is $7.54 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SunCoke Energy (SXC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) reporting earnings?

A

SunCoke Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is SunCoke Energy (SXC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SunCoke Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does SunCoke Energy (SXC) operate in?

A

SunCoke Energy is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.